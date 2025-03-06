OMG! New York Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Happy That Ex-Met Lands With New Team
Count New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza among those who are delighted that his former player, Jose Iglesias, has a new team: the San Diego Padres.
Iglesias, a catalyst of the Mets’ drive to the postseason in 2024, was squeezed out by a youth movement in New York. David Stearns, the president of baseball operations, said last month that Iglesias’ backup infielder role would be filled by one of the team’s young prospects.
So that made Iglesias, a 35-year-old veteran of 12 seasons, the odd man out. Gone, but Mendoza was happy to hear the news.
“You know, obviously he was a huge player for us last year, not only on the field but off the field,” Mendoza said Thursday on a video shared by SNY. “I’m glad he finally found home, so good for him.”
Iglesias took over at second base for the Mets last season after Jeff McNeil broke his right wrist in early September. That month, Iglesias hit a blistering .371 and scored 16 runs.
In 85 games last season, he slashed .337/.381/.448 and infused an energy into the team – and the fans. Credit the song “OMG,” recorded by Iglesias under his stage name, Candelita, which played in the clubhouse after Mets wins. The fans caught on to the vibe.
MLB.com reported that Iglesias will earn $3 million if he makes the roster.
Should he wind up with the Padres, San Diego would be his eighth MLB team. He has played with the Boston Red Sox (2011-13, 2021), Detroit Tigers (2013, 2015-18), Cincinnati Reds (2019), Baltimore Orioles (2020), Los Angeles Angels (2021), Colorado Rockies (2022) and Mets (2024).
In 1,181 career games, Iglesias has a .263 average with 1,142 hits, 51 home runs and 392 RBIs.
Related MiLB Stories
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE:
SPECTACULAR SOUTHPAWS: Chicago White Sox roll out pitchers of the future with great results CLICK HERE:
ROSTER DECISIONS: Los Angeles Dodgers' celebrated offseason addition could find himself in minors to start season CLICK HERE: