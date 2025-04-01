Los Angeles Angels Share Heavenly News: Franchise Key a Step Closer to Return from Injury
Things are looking up for the Los Angeles Angels.
They’ve started the season 3-1 and sit atop the American League West, six months after finishing in last place with a 63-99 record – the worst in franchise history.
And now, they’re on the cusp of getting starting shortstop Zach Neto back in the lineup. He started the season on the injured list as he continues his way back from surgery in November on his right (throwing) shoulder.
The Angels announced that Neto is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday night with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
Neto, 24, was selected by the Angels in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Campbell University and played just 48 games in the minors before he got the call to the big leagues in 2023.
The Angels haven’t said how long they expect the rehab assignment to last, but it could be almost as long as the number of games he played with Salt Lake before his minor league call-up: four.
In that oh-so-short stint, he was 5-for-16 with a .308 average, hitting two home runs and driving in three.
Neto played 155 games with the Angels in 2024, tallying 34 doubles and 23 home runs, scoring 70 times and driving in 77 while batting .249 with a .761 OPS. He also stole 30 bases.
The injury occurred at the end of the Angels’ lost 2024 season when Neto slid into second base in a game against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 26. He attempted to rehab the injury before deciding to proceed with the surgery.
If the Angels are going to continue their move up the AL West standings in 2025, it will be much easier with a healthy Neto.
