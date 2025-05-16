Los Angeles Dodgers Light Up Scoreboard, Give Top Prospect Game to Remember in MLB Debut
Dalton Rushing made his long-awaited major league debut on Thursday and instantly fit into the Los Angeles’ Dodgers insanely good lineup.
The No. 15 prospect in the game and the No. 1 in the Dodgers’ farm system, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, Rushing was 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs in the 19-2 rout of the Athletics.
It isn’t every prospect who is lucky enough to step into a lineup surrounded by All-Stars and Most Valuable Player award winners, and that wasn’t lost on the 24-year-old Rushing.
“Obviously, it's special doing it with a team like this,” he told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. “Makes it a little more special getting the first couple [of hits] out of the way right there. Takes a little pressure off your back.”
The Louisville product added: “It was one of the better nights of my life.”
In 31 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Rushing was hitting .308/.424/.514 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.
The Tennessee native was called up from Triple-A on Wednesday as the team designated veteran catcher Austin Barnes for assignment. Rushing, who has been learning to play the outfield, will back up starter Will Smith behind the plate.
“I see him probably catching two times a week, taking pinch-hit at-bats,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Rushing, reported DodgerBlue.com. “And I think the thought was to get him more familiar with our pitchers, catch bullpens, and obviously take at-bats off the bench. But certainly getting starts.”
Despite the distance from home, Rushing had a strong cheering section, which included his mother. He said the ball from his first hit will belong to her.
“It's for sure going to my mother,” he told Watson. “She's here tonight so I think that'll be like something that she obviously keeps forever.”
