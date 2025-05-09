Miami Marlins Prospect Does Something Rarely Seen in History During Massive MiLB Performance
Ryan Ignoffo of the High-A Beloit Sky Carp accomplished something in his team’s game Thursday night against the Cedar Rapid Kernels that minor league fans certainly don’t see often.
Major league fans see it even less frequently.
Ignoffo, a catcher in the Miami Marlins farm system, hit his first pro grand slam, sending a breaking ball sailing over the left-field fence in the seventh inning.
The 24-year-old, a 20th-round pick by the Marlins in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Eastern Illinois, must have enjoyed the feeling so much that he did it again the following inning in a 14-5 win over the Kernels (Minnesota Twins). That time, he hit a fastball to left.
His line in the box score looks like something out of a video game: two hits in four at bats, two runs, a walk and eight RBIs.
According to reporting from MLB.com, the feat has been accomplished seven times since 2015 on the minor league level. In the majors, Josh Willingham became the 13th player to achieve a game with two grand slams when he did it on July 27, 2009, as a member of the Washington Nationals.
Willingham played 1,146 more games in the major leagues. He hit just one additional grand slam.
Ignoffo has shown his ability to drive in runs during his brief time in the minor leagues.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound player has six homers and 31 RBIs in 25 games this season. Last year, in 79 games at Single-A Jupiter and 24 more at Beloit, he hit six more homers and drove in 58 runs while batting a combined .324.
He is still learning a new position, too. The organization converted him to catcher in 2024 after stints at second base, third base, left field and right field.
And how is Ignoffo doing behind the plate for the Marlins’ affiliate? In 100 games, encompassing 868.2 innings, he has a fielding percentage of .993.
Related MiLB Stories
ON THE BALLOT: A dragon, a buck, a bull and a baseball-nosed guy are nominees for the Mascot Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE
BIG RECORD, BIG NEWS: Hunter Barco etched his name into the Double-A Altoona record books on Saturday while pitching against the Akron RubberDucks. And it earned him a promotion. CLICK HERE
PROSPECT SIDELINED: The Minnesota Twins got bad injury news about one of their top prospects. CLICK HERE