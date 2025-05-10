Pittsburgh Pirates Pitching Prospect Will Not Finish the Season with a 0.00 ERA
Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Hunter Barco – recently elevated to MLB Pipeline’s list of Top 100 prospects – had a stellar debut Friday night for the Triple- A Indianapolis Indians against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians).
He gave up one run in 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two hits, walking one and striking out.
Then why might some Barco fans feel a twinge of disappointment when they wake up Saturday morning and see his stat line? Because his ERA no longer is perfect.
Entering the game, Barco had not been touched for a run at Double-A Altoona. In six starts, the 24-year-old had surrendered no runs in 25 2/3 innings. He had walked seven and struck out 34.
After the Indians’ 4-3 win over the Clippers on Friday – Barca didn’t figure in the decision – the pitcher moved to 1-0 with a 0.30 ERA. When combining the two levels, he has given up one run in 30 innings, struck out 39 batters and left baffled opponents to hit .131 against him.
In the final game for Double-A Altoona before his promotion, Barco threw five scoreless innings, surrendering two hits, walking three and striking out four. He didn’t figure into the decision of the 5-3 loss to the Akron RubberDucks.
He set an Altoona team record, however, by logging another scoreless outing, moving to 25.2 consecutive innings without giving up a run fr the Double-A franchise.
The Pirates selected Barco in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft after his college career at Florida.
With the Gators, Barco finished 17-5 with a 3.18 ERA in 30 games (29 starts). He threw 152.2 innings and struck out 189.
Related MiLB Stories
ON THE BALLOT: A dragon, a buck, a bull and a baseball-nosed guy are nominees for the Mascot Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE
BIG RECORD, BIG NEWS: Hunter Barco etched his name into the Double-A Altoona record books on Saturday while pitching against the Akron RubberDucks. And it earned him a promotion. CLICK HERE
PROSPECT SIDELINED: The Minnesota Twins got bad injury news about one of their top prospects. CLICK HERE