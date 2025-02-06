Los Angeles Dodgers Poised to Compete For Years, Given Farm System Rankings
Injuries could have derailed the Los Angeles Dodgers on their way to a World Series title in 2024, but they got through the season with the help of a seemingly endless shuttle between Southern California and Oklahoma City, home of their Triple-A farm team.
And that Oklahoma prospect pipeline, which saw about 100 transactions last season, could prove to be a gusher again in 2025. After all, Baseball America named the Dodgers as the organization with the No. 3 farm system in the major leagues, trailing only the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.
The Dodgers’ system has ranked in Baseball America’s top 10 in each of the past five years – twice No. 9 (2021, 2024), twice No. 3 (2023, 202) and No. 8 in 2022.
Leading the Dodgers to their loft perch this preseason is No. 1 overall prospect Roki Sasaki, the Japanese import signed this offseason after he weighed offers from a variety of MLB teams.
Behind him at No. 2 is his potential future batterymate, catcher Dalton Rushing. Or maybe not. Baseball America projects he could move to the outfield or even first base.
“The question is which glove he’ll wear on his left hand when he takes the field for his major league debut. The Dodgers gave Rushing more and more exposure to left field in 2024, especially once he reached Triple-A,” per the publication. “Scouts who saw Rushing’s work behind the plate reported a player with reliable hands, enough mobility to block pitches in the dirt and the above-average arm strength to control the running game. He finished the year with just five passed balls and a 30% caught stealing rate across both levels.
“Data captured in Triple-A pointed to a swifter runner than one would expect from a catcher. His sprint speed in the Pacific Coast League was 28.4 feet per second, the same figure produced in the big leagues by J.T. Realmuto and Connor Wong, the two fastest MLB catchers in 2024. That speed also helps him in the outfield, where he’s still got plenty of work to do but should be athletic enough to be an average defender. First base is also an option.”
The prospect list is sprinkled with prospects who play a variety of positions. Following Sasaki, who almost certainly will be on the opening day roster in Los Angeles, and Rushing are shortstop Alex Freeland at No. 3, then outfielders Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope.
Left-hander Jackson Ferris slots in at No. 6, followed by outfielder Eduardo Quintero, shortstop Kellon Lindsey, left-hander Justin Wrobleski and shortstop Joendry Vargas.
The Dodgers open their title defense on Marh 27 at home against the Detroit Tigers.
FROM TENNESSEE TO ANAHEIM?: The Los Angeles Angels invited second baseman Grant Moore, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024, to spring training. Is he ready for a meteoric rise to the big leagues? CLICK HERE:
BIG IMPROVEMENTS HIT MINOR LEAGUE PARK IN TAMPA: The Single-A Tampa Tarpons are getting some state-of-the-art amenities at their home park, George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. CLICK HERE:
WHITE SOX LOOK TO A BETTER FUTURE: Baseball America gave high marks to the Chicago farm system. CLICK HERE: