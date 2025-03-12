Los Angeles Dodgers' Top Prospect Learns His Fate Ahead of Team's Season Opener in Japan
The problem with being a top prospect in the farm system of the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers? No room on a roster filled with stars.
Catcher Dalton Rushing learned that firsthand Tuesday when the Dodgers broke camp in Glendale, Ariz., ahead of their opening series in Japan and informed Rushing and six others of their next moves.
The Dodgers optioned right-hander Bobby Miller and offseason signee Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City. They reassigned Rushing, right-hander Giovanny Gallegos, infielders David Bote and Michael Chavis, and outfielder OF Eddie Rosario to minor league camp.
Miller, who started 35 games with the Dodgers over the past two seasons, was in contention for the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Kim, who won four Golden Gloves in Korea, had a tough time making the adjustment to big league pitching, hitting .192 in 13 spring games.
The No. 2 prospect in the organization behind pitcher Roki Sasaki, as rated by MLB Pipeline, Rushing was the organization’s 2024 Minor League Player of the Year and would be heading to the majors this spring with many other teams.
But not the Dodgers.
Los Angeles has the longtime tandem of Will Smith and Austin Barnes behind the plate. Rushing has some experience at first base, but former National League MVP Freddie Freeman isn’t ready to give up that spot. And Shohei Ohtani is the designated hitter. No explanation needed with that one.
Rushing, 24, was selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Louisville, and he’s impressed in the minor leagues.
In three seasons, he’s hit .273 with 49 home runs and 168 RBIs in 234 games. He appeared in 115 games last season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting .271 with 26 homers, 85 RBIs, 64 walks and a .512 slugging percentage.
In 12 games this spring, he hit .250 with two RBIs but walked nine times against three strikeouts.
He spent time in spring training on the defensive side of his game, working on both the mechanical and mental aspects.
Rushing will be with the Dodgers at some point. It’s just a question of when – and where.
