Milwaukee Brewers' Top Pitching Prospect Receives Huge Compliment Ahead of Spring Breakout Game
Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski highlights the pitching group for the Spring Breakout roster for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers will host the Cincinnati Reds in the prospect showcase on Sunday at American Family Fields of Phoenix. And Misiorowski brings with him dual titles bestowed on him by MLB Pipeline: the best fastball and best curveball among pitchers on the rosters for the event.
This is what writer Jim Callis had to say about the fastball:
“There are so many reasons to love Misiorowski's fastball. It parks at 97-98 mph and peaks at 101. It comes with plenty of carry and armside run. His 6-foot-7 frame and low arm slot provide a wider angle and more extension than most pitchers can create. His heater generated a 31 percent swing-and-miss rate between Double-A and Triple-A last year, a figure that would have ranked fifth in the Majors.”
Also under consideration for the best fastball were a quartet of right-handers: Bubba Chandler (Pittsburgh Pirates), George Klassen (Los Angeles Angels), Jarlin Susana (Washington Nationals) and Reynaldo Yean (Los Angeles Dodgers).
And this was Callis’ take on Misiorowski’s curve:
“Misiorowski's curveball also devastates hitters, who went just 1-for-40 with a .025/.133/.025 slash line against it in 2024. His bender has more power than most, sitting in the mid-80s and topping out at 89 mph, and features huge downer break. His sharp low-90s slider isn't bad either.”
Other curveballs in the running belong to right-handers Mason Adams (Chicago White Sox), Eric Cerantola (Kansas City Royals), Ben Hess (New York Yankees) and Dax Fulton (Miami Marlins).
The Brewers selected Misiorowski in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The Missouri native has a career record in the minors of 7-7 with a 3.38 ERA and one save in 55 games (43 starts). He has 240 strikouts in 170.1 innings.
MLB Pipeline ranks the 22-year-old as the No. 99 prospect in baseball.
