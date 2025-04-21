Milwaukee Brewers' Prospect Throws Dazzling Game in MLB Debut, Helps Beleaguered Staff
Logan Henderson didn’t look like a 23-year-old making his first major league start on Sunday. He didn’t seem to fear the thousands of eyes on him at American Family Field.
In fact, Henderson, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 12 prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers, made it look easy, like he had been on the big stage many times before.
But he hadn’t. Called up Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville and available for bullpen duty, he’d yet to get in a game before Sunday.
The wait was worth it. He recorded a quality start in his first outing, getting through six innings and surrendering just one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out nine and got the win as Milwaukee cruised to a 14-1 victory over the Athletics.
On social media, the team said this about his performance: "One of the greatest debuts in Brewers history!!"
Seth Brown of the A’s hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for his team’s only run.
Henderson threw 83 pitches, with 53 of them strikes.
“I don't know if I can sum it up yet,” Henderson said after the game, according to MLB.com. “I mean, I'm just super thankful, man. It's an accumulation of a lot of hard work and a lot of people that have believed in me.”
Of the outing, manager Pat Murphy said of Henderson: “That's the best I've ever seen him throw.”
The strong outing was a huge help to bolster the Brewers’ worn-down pitching staff, which has at least 10 pitchers on the injured list.
The Brewers selected Henderson in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas.
At Nashville, he made three starts and was 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings.
