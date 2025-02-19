Spring Training Home of Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers is Loaded with Prospects
A trip to spring training often is about checking out the hot minor league prospects as much as it is about taking a look at the established stars. Being able to see Ken Griffey Jr. and that sweet swing before his Baseball Hall of Fame career even started, for example, makes for a great memory – and an even better story years down the road.
And if you had just a few days this spring to watch the minor leaguers at a Cactus League site in Arizona or at a Grapefruit League complex in Florida, where should you park yourself?
“This year, it’s Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. -- spring training home of the Dodgers and White Sox,” wrote Sam Dykstra of MLB.com in his MLB Pipeline newsletter.
Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals, has hosted the Super Bowl three times, so it’s accustomed to stars.
And this spring, the stars – at least the stars-to-be – will be out in force in Glendale.
Forget that the Dodgers are the World Series champions and have four current and former league MVPs on the 40-man roster. They also have six of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects.
And forget that the White Sox finished 41-121 last season – the worst record in MLB history. They also have six of the Top 100 prospects.
Baseball America ranks the Dodgers with the No. 3 farm system overall, the White Sox with the No. 4.
If you’re collecting prospect autographs at spring training, there’s no bigger one than that of Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, a Japanese import who is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball. At the Chicago side of the complex, look for left-hander Noah Schultz, the No. 16 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and the top in the White Sox system.
Even if you don’t have a roster, you should be able to spot Schultz. He is 6-foot-9, after all.
Other top prospects to check out for the Dodgers, and their overall rank: catcher/outfielder Dalton Rushing (30), outfielder Josue De Paula (40), left-hander Jackson Ferris (71), shortstop Alex Freeland (72) and outfielder Zyhir Hope (75).
For the White Sox, keep an eye out for: catcher Kyle Teel (32), left-hander Hagen Smith (34), shortstop Colson Montgomery (39), outfielder Braden Montgomery (55) and catcher Edgar Quero (66).
Related MiLB Stories
RETURNING: Buffalo Bisons bring back manager who could make history to run Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate CLICK HERE:
LOCKED OUT: Tampa Tarpons won’t have access to showstopping facilities at Steinbrenner Field complex CLICK HERE:
RECOVERING: Milwaukee Brewers' Well-Regarded Pitching Prospect to Start Season on 60-Day Injured List CLICK HERE: