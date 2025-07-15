MLB Insider Explains Path to Chicago Cubs Possibly Trading Top Prospect Owen Caissie
The Chicago Cubs are leading the NL Central at the All-Star break, but with a mere 1.0-game cushion over the Milwaukee Brewers, the front office might have to go out and add at the deadline.
MLB Network insider Jon Morosi went on 670 The Score's "Spiegel & Holmes" on Monday to talk Cubs, detailing their plans with July 31 closing in. Outfielder Owen Caissie, who appeared in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, was a main topic of discussion, considering he is the No. 42 prospect in baseball and the No. 1 prospect in Chicago's farm system.
Morosi said he doesn't believe the Cubs will give away Caissie so willingly, though.
"I would not trade Owen Caissie for one rental player," Morosi said. "I would not trade Owen Caissie for Zac Gallen straight up, that'd be a 'No thanks' from me, I think Caissie's got too much value and you still don't have (Kyle) Tucker signed long term. So for a rental? No."
At the same time, Morosi detailed what would likely get the Cubs to part ways with the 23-year-old outfielder.
"But if the D-backs come at you saying 'Listen, I will give you Gallen and (Eugenio) Suárez or Gallen and one more reliever,' make it it a bigger package," Morosi said. "If you can do that, then I'm in. Same thing with the Pirates. (Mitch) Keller is not a rental, Ke'Bryan Hayes is not a rental, they've got some bullpen pieces there, those that have bounced back like (David) Bednar. I would say the Pirates, if it's a multi-player package, or if it's the Diamondbacks, if it's a multi-player package, or if it's the Twins. Maybe you're able to get a Joe Ryan for an Owen Caissie. Caissie should not be for one solo rental, but if it's for multiple players or a controllable piece like Mitch Keller or Joe Ryan, then I'm all in if I'm the Cubs."
Caissie likely isn't far from a big league promotion himself, as he is batting .278 with a .961 OPS in his second full season with Triple-A Iowa. He is already up to 19 home runs, 20 doubles, 42 RBIs and 57 runs through 73 games this year.
The former second round pick might not be long for the Cubs organization, however, with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki combining to take up all three outfield spots and designated hitter. Morosi noted that Caissie is good Tucker insurance, should the All-Star leave in free agency this winter, but Chicago may have to roll the dice in order to bolster their pitching staff this summer.
