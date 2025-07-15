Cincinnati Reds Draft Pick Ethan Moore Picks College Over Pros, Heads to Tennessee
The Cincinnati Reds took a flier on a prep infielder with their 18th round pick on Monday, only for that flier to turn to dust before the night was through.
Cincinnati selected shortstop Ethan Moore with the 534th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Within a few hours, the Oak Park and River Forest High School (Ill.) product told USA Today that would be following through on his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers and play ball in the SEC next season.
MLB Pipeline had Moore ranked as the No. 100 overall prospect in the draft, which was good for No. 39 among high schoolers, No. 30 among shortstops and No. 20 among high school shortstops.
The very fact that Moore fell to the No. 534 signified that Moore was pretty dead set on taking the college route. There were 68 shortstops drafted ahead of the 18-year-old, 29 of whom came out of the high school ranks.
Moore was previously committed to Louisville before flipping last November and signing a National Letter of Intent with Tennessee. Shortstops Steele Hall and Billy Carlson also signed with the Volunteers, but they were drafted No. 9 and No. 10 overall by the Reds and Chicago White Sox, respectively.
Tennessee's starting shortstop, Gavin Kilen, also went to the San Francisco Giants at No. 13 overall.
Moore, who measures in at 6 feet and 190 pounds, will be eligible to go pro again when the 2028 MLB Draft rolls around.
