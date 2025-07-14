Boston Red Sox Draft Pick Henry Godbout Shares Crazy Photo From Childhood
The Boston Red Sox made four selections on day one of the 2025 MLB Draft, taking three pitchers and one infielder Sunday night.
The lone position player they took was shortstop Henry Godbout, who played three seasons at Virginia. He came off the board at No. 75 overall, which was the final pick of the second round.
Godbout, 21, was born in New York and grew up in Brooklyn before moving to Tennessee for high school. And yet, his ties to the Red Sox seemingly go back to his childhood.
After he got picked, Godbout posted a picture of his 3-year-old self in a Red Sox hat and shirt at Fenway Park to his Instagram story.
The photo Godbout shared was dated for April 12, 2007. The Red Sox were set to host the Seattle Mariners that day, but the game was postponed to May 3 due to rain.
Over the course of his career at UVA, Godbout hit .321 with 20 home runs, 41 doubles, 121 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a .929 OPS in 157 games. He also played summer ball in Burlington, Vermont, and Harwich, Massachusetts.
