Colorado Rockies Keep it in the Family, Select Ethan Holliday in 2025 MLB Draft
The Colorado Rockies picked Matt Holliday in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB Draft, taking a flier on an outfielder who turned out to be a seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and one-time World Series champion.
A little over 27 years later, the organization had to spend a little more draft capital in order to reel in his son.
The Rockies selected shortstop Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday, continuing the family's legacy in Colorado. The 18-year-old, who attended Stillwater High School (Okla.) like his father before him, is currently committed to Oklahoma State.
Holliday has been expected to turn pro straight out of high school for years, though, just as his brother Jackson did when the Baltimore Orioles took him No. 1 overall in 2022. Ethan hit .611 with 19 home runs, 57 runs, 64 RBIs, 44 walks and a 2.038 OPS as a senior this season, earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors in the process.
MLB Pipeline has Holliday's power tool rated at a 65, his arm tool at a 55 and his hit, run and field tools at 50s.
The No. 4 overall pick carries a slot value of $8.77 million, but it remains to be seen how much the 6-foot-4, 210-pound infielder will be asking for at the negotiating table.
MLB.com, Baseball America and The Athletic had Holliday ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in his class, while ESPN had him ranked No. 2 behind LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson. Eli Willits – another high school shortstop out of Oklahoma whose father played in the big leagues – wound up going No. 1 to the Washington Nationals, while the Los Angeles Angels selected UC Santa Barbara right-hander Tyler Bremner went No. 2.
The Seattle Mariners took Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick, leaving Holliday as the clear choice for Colorado at No. 4.
Of the Rockies' top-10 prospects at the moment, none are shortstops, considering Cole Carrigg has moved to the outfield on a full-time basis this season. Gold Glove shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is under contract through at least 2030, however, so Holliday could wind up being the heir apparent to third baseman Ryan McMahon instead.
