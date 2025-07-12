Official Lineups Revealed For Much-Anticipated 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game
Baseball's biggest stars won't head down to Atlanta until next week, but the next generation is already ready to put on a show.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game is set to get underway Saturday, shining a spotlight on 50 of the game's hottest young up-and-comers. 33 of the players on the American League and National League rosters made MLB Pipeline's updated Top 100 list, with Sebastian Walcott, Jesús Made, Keving McGonigle, Max Clark, JJ Wetherholt and Charlie Condon each cracking the top 25.
Here are the full lineups the AL and NL squads will be running with in the much-anticipated exhibition showcase:
American League
1. Max Clark, CF (DET)
2. Braden Montgomery, LF (CHW)
3. C.J. Kayfus, 1B (CLE)
4. Jhostynxon Garcia, RF (BOS)
5. Harry Ford, C (SEA)
6. Josue Briceño, DH (DET)
7. Sebastian Walcott, SS (TEX)
8. Kevin McGonigle, SS (DET)
9. George Lombard Jr., 2B (NYY)
SP: Parker Messick, LHP (CLE)
National League
1. JJ Wetherholt, DH (STL)
2. Konnor Griffin, SS (PIT)
3. Owen Caissie, RF (CHC)
4. Charlie Condon, 1B (COL)
5. Zyhir Hope, CF (LAD)
6. Jesús Made, 2B (MIL)
7. Josue De Paula, LF (LAD)
8. LuJames Groover, 3B (ARI)
9. Joe Mack, C (MIA)
SP: JR Ritchie, RHP (ATL)
First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will air on MLB Network with simulcasts on MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB app.
Related MiLB Stories
- SNELLING REACHES AAA: Robby Snelling, who has reestablished himself as one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in the minors, just took a major leap forward in the Miami Marlins' farm system. CLICK HERE
- KEUCHEL TO KC: Dallas Keuchel is trying to keep his career alive, signing a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals as they look to build more rotation depth heading into the second half. CLICK HERE
- PHILLIES PROMOTE ESCOBAR: Venezuelan second baseman Aroon Escobar hit 11 home runs and 12 doubles through his first 69 games in Single-A this season, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to bump him up a level. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.