Miami Marlins Promote Top Pitching Prospect Robby Snelling to Triple-A
The Miami Marlins have promoted left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling from Double-A Pensacola to Triple-A Jacksonville, per the organization's official transaction log.
Snelling, who came off the board in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Miami's farm system and the No. 81 prospect in baseball – ninth-highest among southpaws. The 21-year-old made 14 starts with the Blue Wahoos, going 3-5 with a 3.61 ERA, 1.217 WHIP and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
In one outing with the Jumbo Shrimp last season, Snelling allowed seven hits, one walk, one unearned run and one earned run in 6.0 innings.
Snelling started out with the San Diego Padres, cementing himself as a top prospect by going 11-3 with a 1.82 ERA, 1.119 WHIP and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 starts at three different levels in 2023. He opened 2024 with a 2-8 record, 6.01 ERA, 1.677 WHIP and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in Double-A, only to get flipped to the Marlins so the Padres could acquire relievers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing at last summer's deadline.
After joining Miami's farm system, Snelling went 2-2 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.238 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings down the stretch. He has kept up that level of production in 2025, earning a promotion in the process.
It may not be long before Snelling gets bumped up one more level, although it remains to be seen if the Marlins are willing to give him any kind of significant run in the majors this season.
