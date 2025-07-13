Here's How to Watch 2025 MLB Draft; Seattle Mariners Pick No. 3
This year's MLB Draft is one of the most unpredictable ones in recent seasons, and the Seattle Mariners will be right in the midst of the chaos.
The Mariners will have the No. 3 pick in the draft. It will be the 10th draft in the Jerry Dipoto-era and the highest pick he's had since joining the team's front office.
There's several elite players available, and whichever direction Seattle goes, the player selected will have top 100 potential, which will add to the organization's elite farm system. The Mariners have nine top 100 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. Depending on who the M's pick, the No. 3 selection could be a major league contributor within two seasons, as has become a more recent trend around the league.
Seattle used the No. 15 pick in last year's draft to select Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who is ranked the No. 79 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline and No. 82 prospect according to Baseball America. He's posted a 4.95 ERA in 16 appearances (13 starts) with the High-A Everett AquaSox this season and has fanned 63 batters in 56.1 innings pitched.
Day 1 of the draft will consist of the Rounds 1-3. In addition to the No. 3 pick, Seattle has the No. 35 selection (competitive balance "A" pick), the No. 57 pick (second round) and the No. 91 pick (third round).
Here's more information on how to watch and the Mariners picks in the 2025 MLB Draft:
How to watch 2025 MLB Draft
- When: Day 1 — (Rounds 1-3) Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m. PT; Day 2 (Rounds 4-20) — Monday, July 14 at 8:30 a.m. PT.
- Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: Day 1 (MLB Network, MLB.com, ESPN); Day 2 (MLB.com)
Draft order, first round
- Washington Nationals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Seattle Mariners
- Colorado Rockies
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Miami Marlins
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Cincinnati Reds
- Chicago White Sox
- The Athletics
- Texas Rangers
- San Francisco Giants
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Boston Red Sox
- Minnesota Twins
- Chicago Cubs
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Baltimore Orioles
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Houston Astros
- Atlanta Braves
- Kansas City Royals
- Detroit Tigers
- San Diego Padres
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Cleveland Guardians
Prospect promotion incentive picks
28. Kansas City Royals
Compensation picks
29. Arizona Diamondbacks
30. Baltimore Orioles
31. Baltimore Orioles
32. Milwaukee Brewers
Competitive balance round "A"
33. Boston Red Sox
34. Detroit Tigers
35. Seattle Mariners
36. Minnesota Twins
37. Baltimore Orioles
38. New York Mets
39. New York Yankees
40. Los Angeles Dodgers
41. Los Angeles Dodgers
42. Tampa Bay Rays
43. Miami Marlins
Mariners first five picks
- First round: No. 3
- Competitive balance round "A": No. 35
- Second round: No. 57
- Third round: No. 91
- Fourth round: No. 122
