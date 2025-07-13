Here's How Top 100 Prospects Harry Ford and Lazaro Montes Did in Futures Game
Three top 100 prospects represented the Seattle Mariners in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday at Truist Field in Atlanta.
One representative was pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 79 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 82 Baseball America top 100) was one of them. He pitched the second inning, faced four batters and struck out two.
Catcher Harry Ford (No. 56 MLB Pipeline, No. 72 Baseball America) and outfielder Lazaro Montes (No. 29 MLB Pipeline, No. 39 Baseball America) were the other two players representing Seattle.
The 22-year-old Ford, who was competing in his third Futures Game, started for the American League at catcher and received one at-bat. He struck out in his one plate appearance, but he showed off his skills behind the plate and caught Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin stealing.
Ford has scored 43 times in 69 games with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this season. He's hit 14 doubles and nine home runs with 50 RBIs. He's slashed .292/.409/.446 with an .855 OPS.
Montes substituted in at right field in the bottom of the fourth. He made one plate appearance during the game and drew a walk. The 20-year-old was tagged out at second on a ground play. He caught one flyout while in right field.
Montes was promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on June 24. He's scored 11 times in 15 games since getting moved up to Double-A and has hit a double, two triples and five home runs with 11 RBIs. He's slashed .273/.388/.636 with a 1.024 OPS.
It wasn't the flashiest of showings for the trio, but all three managed to contribute and highlighted the depth the Mariners have in their farm system.
