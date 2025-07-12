Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje Impresses in Futures Game
The Seattle Mariners had three players compete in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday at Globe Life Field. Included among that trio was one of the most unique prospects in baseball, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje.
The 21-year-old Cijntje, who was the Mariners' top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is the only ambidextrous prospect in the game, and he got to show off his skills in the second inning of the Futures Game.
Cijntje faced four batters in the second. He faced three of them right-handed and one of them left-handed. He struck out two and allowed one hit while pitching from the right side and induced a flyout from the left.
Cijntje struck out Jesus Made (No. 8 MLB Pipeline top 100), drew a flyout from Josue De Paula (No. 27 MLB Pipeline), allowed a single to LuJames Groover and struck out Joe Mack (No. 94 MLB Pipeline).
Cijntje (No. 79 MLB Pipeline, No. 82 Baseball America), made his professional debut this season with the High-A Everett AquaSox. Cijntje has a 4.95 ERA this season with 63 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched across 16 appearances (13 starts). Seattle briefly tested Cijntje as a left-handed reliever between right-handed starts, but that experiment has since been abandoned. Cijntje's last outing that wasn't a start was April 30.
Cijntje has a unique arsenal from either side. His fastball touched 99 mph from the right side and he has a unique slider and mid-90s fastball from the left side.
Cijntje is arguably the most intriguing prospect in all of baseball due to his switch-pitching ability, but he's show that he's more than just a gimmick this season, and he showed that again on a national stage in the Futures Game.
