Here's How ESPN Prospect Guru Ranks Seattle Mariners Top-10 After Drafting Kade Anderson
By all accounts, the Seattle Mariners hit a stroke of massive luck on Sunday night when LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson fell to them with the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft.
Anderson, who helped lead the Tigers to the College World Series title, led the nation in strikeouts this season (180), going 12-1 along the way. He threw a complete game shutout in an LSU win over Coastal Carolina in the CWS championship series.
According to Mariners' scouting executive Scott Hunter, Anderson may not be far off from making the major leagues, though he won't pitch for the rest of this season.
While new rankings from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have yet to drop post-draft, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel already has Anderson ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the team's system. Only Colt Emerson is listed ahead of the lefty.
That's high praise for Anderson, considering the Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball. They have eight Top-100 prospects right now, according to MLB Pipeline, and Anderson could slot in as a ninth.
At the big-league level, the Mariners enter play on Friday night at 51-45 and in second place in the American League West. They will start the second half with a big test against the Houston Astros, who lead the division by five games and are slated to get back Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena in the second half.
The M's have a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card race.
