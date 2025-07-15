Cal Raleigh Re-Writes History Books with Home Run Derby Win
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has rewritten the history books on Monday night, capturing the Home Run Derby title at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Cal Raleigh accomplished the following in his 2025 home run derby win:
-Most home runs at All-Star break by home run derby winner (38).
-First primary position catcher to win the home run derby
-Second switch hitter to win the home run derby (Ruben Sierra shared win in 1989)
Raleigh hit 18 home runs in the final round, edging out Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays in the final. In addition to the stated history above, Raleigh became the second Mariners player to ever win the Derby, joining Ken Griffey Jr., who won it three times.
Raleigh's win wasn't without some controversy though, as he advanced out of the first round based on a weird tiebreaker in which he tied Brent Rooker of the A's, but advanced based on the fact that his furthest home run traveled one inch farther than Rooker's.
It's been an incredible season for Raleigh, who leads the major leagues in home runs at the All-Star break with 38. That's the most homers ever by an American League player at the All-Star break.
Raleigh's season is a major reason why the Mariners are in playoff contention at this point in the calendar. They are 51-45 and coming off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will start the All-Star Game for the American League on Tuesday night and then the M's will begin the second half on Friday.
