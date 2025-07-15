What Does the Kade Anderson Draft Selection Mean For Future of Seattle Mariners?
The Seattle Mariners appear to have struck gold in the MLB Draft this past weekend, selecting LSU pitcher Kade Anderson with the No. 3 pick.
Anderson led LSU to the national title this past season, going 12-1 and leading the nation in strikeouts with 180. He was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by several pundits leading up to the event.
The M's have already said he won't pitch at all this season, but he'll be ready for spring training in 2026, and it sounds like he could rise fast through the system, maybe even appearing in the big leagues in 2026. If that doesn't happen, he could certainly be an option for the rotation in 2027.
So how does his selection impact the Mariners moving forward? It could affect them a great deal, as we discussed on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
If Kade Anderson is going to be Major League ready by 2027, and certainly kind of ready to, to be in your rotation by 2028, does that mean the Seattle Mariners are free to move somebody from the rotation? I would wonder if that is an affirmative yes. And whether that is Luis Castillo this off season or whether that is Logan Gilbert or George Kirby moving forward, I don't know, but I think if you think you have a major league pitcher coming up fast in the holster, yes, I think it gives you the freedom to potentially deal somebody, or maybe it gives them the freedom to deal Emerson Hancock or deal Logan Evans. Maybe that's what they do in response to having Kade Anderson, but I think it's all on the table here, okay? I would be very interested in finding out what exactly they think about the future of their rotation because you cannot keep everybody, so who are you not going to keep and therefore who does Kade Anderson kind of backfill the slot for?
Castillo is a free agent after the 2027 season, though there is a vesting option for 2028. Gilbert is a free agent after the 2027 campaign and Kirby is a free agent after 2028.
You can listen to the full podcast below:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on Tuesday, talking about Cal Raleigh's win in the Home Run Derby and what it means for fans, new and old. Then, he talks about the M's three-game winning streak heading into the break, Julio Rodriguez's resurgence and much more, including what the M's draft may signal about their trade deadline plans. Then, we're joined by Mariners bullpen catcher Justin Novak, who tells us his crazy story, and we talk with our own Teren Kowatsch, who covered the M's draft extensively. CLICK HERE:
M's TAKE ANDERSON: The Mariners have taken Kade Anderson of LSU with the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE:
CHANGE IN APPROACH: Julio Rodriguez is making a change in approach at the plate so far in July. Here's what he's doing. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.