Los Angeles Angels Top Prospect to Join Amazing History of the Last 25 Years
The Los Angeles Angels are promoting pitching prospect Ryan Johnson to the major league roster. The 22-year-old was drafted just last season and has never thrown one professional pitch in the minors.
Because of that fact, he's set to join some extremely rare history of the last quarter century.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Ryan Johnson will be the 24th drafted player to make his MLB debut without playing in the Minors first
Those to do so since 2000:
2020 Garrett Crochet
2010 Mike Leake
2000 Xavier Nady
Johnson was a second-round compensatory selection last season out of Dallas Baptist. He threw in six spring training games this spring, pitching to a 3.97 ERA. He struck out 10 batters in 11.1 innings.
He is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Ryan set his own school records in strikeouts for a season and career. His junior year ended with a 2.21 ERA and an impressive 10.8 K/9 ratio. All of the numbers, however, came from a delivery that scared scouts. The Angels weren’t afraid enough to let him get by their compensation pick after the second round in the 2024 Draft, going over slot to sign him for $1.75 million.
The Angels are coming off a year in which they finished last in the American League West, but after adding Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen, Jorge Soler, Yoan Moncada, Travis d'Arnaud and Tim Anderson, they feel better about their chances of improving.
