Arizona Diamondbacks Predictably Option Top Prospect to Minors as Part of Flurry of Moves
The Arizona Diamondbacks did the predictable thing on Wednesday, sending top prospect Jordan Lawlar down to Triple-A Reno as part of a flurry of roster moves.
Per the team on social media:
The #Dbacks have made the following roster moves:
Optioned to Triple-A Reno
LHP Kyle Nelson
RHP Drey Jameson
INF Jordan Lawlar
Reassigned to Minor League camp
RHP Scott McGough
INF Trey Mancini
35 players remain in Major League camp.
With just eight days left until Opening Day, the Diamondbacks are working to get down to their final 26.
Lawlar was just ranked as the No. 2 shortstop prospect in the sport and the No. 13 prospect overall by Baseball America. He's ranked No. 11 by MLB Pipeline. He had just 85 at-bats in 2024 because of injury.
The 22-year-old Texas native has 31 career at-bats at the big-league level, making his debut in 2023. He played just 23 games across three minor league levels in 2024, hitting .318 in those 85 at-bats.
He was healthy enough to play 27 games in the Dominican Winter League this year, hitting .237 with three home runs for Tigres del Licey. There are questions about how he fits into the D'Backs plans this year, as the team has superstar Ketel Marte at second base and just gave shortstop Geraldo Perdomo a contract extension.
Evidently, the Diamondbacks will get Lawlar more repetitions and will then see where the chips fall. Arizona is coming off a year in which it finished third in the National League West and missed the playoffs.
They'll start the season on March 27 at home against the Chicago Cubs. Reno will start its season a day later.
