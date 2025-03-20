Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Issues Clarification on Recent Comments After Triple-A Demotion
On Tuesday, Baltimore Orioles top prospect Coby Mayo was optioned from major league camp and sent down to Triple-A Norfolk.
Speaking emotionally, he delivered this comment, courtesy of Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner.
"It definitely is difficult. It obviously sucks because you feel like you've proven everything you've needed to. Sometimes it doesn't feel like it's quite enough. Obviously, go back there and if you have success, it's 'Oh, he's supposed to have success because already proven it,' and if he doesn't have success, it's 'Oh, well, obviously he's fallen off.' It's kind of a lose-lose going back to Norfolk."
Evidently, fans and those on social media saw the "lose-lose" comment and they raised eyebrows.
Mayo walked back his original comments in a statement on Wednesday.
"The comments I made yesterday to the media after being optioned were by no means directed at the Orioles Organization or the Norfolk Tides. I will be the first to tell you I didn't do enough this spring to break camp with the big league team. I was frustrated in the moment and things were taken out of context. As a competitor this has lit a fire in me and I will make sure I work even harder to get back to the big leagues and help the team win as many games as possible. I will never settle for anything less than the best version of myself."
Mayo is ranked as the No. 14 prospect baseball by MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Orioles back in the 2020 Draft. He made his debut last year, struggling to the tune of a .098 average in 41 at-bats (4-for-41). He did not register an extra-base hit, but he tore up the minor leagues, hitting .287 at Triple-A Norfolk in 89 games. In those 89 games, he popped 22 homers and drove in 67.
He hit .190 (8-for-42) in spring training.
The Orioles open the season at the Blue Jays on March 27. The Tides open up the following day.
