Twins, Padres' 2020 MLB Draft Classes Now Stand Alone Without Any Big Leaguers
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Mick Abel, their No. 3 pitching prospect, to the big leagues on Sunday.
On top of setting up Abel's MLB debut, it also marked the first time that the Phillies called up any of their selections from the 2020 MLB Draft. There were only 160 picks that year because of COVID-19, and Philadelphia made four of them.
Abel was the Phillies' first rounder, while Casey Martin, Carson Ragsdale and Baron Radcliff rounded out the rest of the class. None of the other three are still in Philadelphia's system.
As noted by Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, the Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres are he only teams that have not had any of their 2020 draft picks reach the majors.
The Twins drafted Aaron Sabato, Alerick Soularie, Marco Raya and Kala'i Rosario in 2020. Raya and Rosario are both in Triple-A, ranked No. 6 and No. 20 in Minnesota's farm system, while Sabato is in Double-A and Soularie is playing in independent ball.
As for the Padres, they traded their first round pick – outfielder Robert Hassell III – to the Washington Naionals as part of the Juan Soto deal. He is currently in Triple-A, with his MLB likely not far out.
San Diego also picked Justin Lange, Owen Caissie, Cole Wilcox, Levi Thomas and Jagger Haynes that year. Lange was traded to the New York Yankees, Caissie got dealt to the Chicago Cubs, Wilcox was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays and Thomas hasn't pitched professionally since 2022. Haynes is still with the Padres' Double-A affiliate.
Related MiLB Stories
- UNIQUE DEFENSIVE PLAY: Keston Hiura fielded a ground ball and ran all the way across the diamond for an unassisted putout at third base in the Albuquerque Isotopes' win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- PALMQUIST MAKES DEBUT: Carson Palmquist was scratched from his Triple-A start on Thursday, setting the stage for the No. 9 prospect in the Colorado Rockies' farm system to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. CLICK HERE
- TWINS CALL UP MATTHEWS: Zebby Matthews, who was dealing with Triple-A St. Paul to open the 2025 season, joined the Minnesota Twins' rotation for Sunday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.