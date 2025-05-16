Colorado Rockies Top Prospect Carson Palmquist Expected to Make MLB Debut
The Colorado Rockies are likely to turn to a fresh face for their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
Veteran Germán Márquez will start Saturday, while rookie Chase Dollander is penciled for Sunday. As for Friday, the Rockies have yet to announce a starting pitcher.
Carson Palmquist was slated to start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, but he was scratched at the last moment. MLB.com's Thomas Harding was the first to connect the dots and report that Palmquist was in line to start in the big leagues on Friday.
Palmquist, the No. 9 prospect and No. 1 left-handed pitcher in Colorado's farm system, is 2-2 with a 3.82 ERA, 1.132 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings through seven minor league starts this season. The 24-year-old southpaw will be making his MLB debut if he does indeed get the nod for the Rockies on Friday.
Colorado picked Palmquist in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft following his time at Miami (FL). He proceeded to make 15 starts in High-A, 22 starts in Double-A and 16 starts in Triple-A as he rose through the ranks.
First pitch for Friday's series opener between the NL West foes is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
Colorado's rotation will now feature a pair of highly-touted rookies in Palmquist and Dollander, plus three long-tenured vets in Márquez, Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland.
