Colorado Rockies' Minor League First Baseman Keston Hiura Records Wild Putout
The Albuqurque Isotopes were clinging onto a one-run lead over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday when their defense came through in a bizarre clutch moment.
A leadoff single and double gave the Rainiers two runners in scoring position with no outs when Cole Young stepped up to the plate in the top of the fifth. Young sent a sharp grounder to first baseman Keston Hiura, hoping to plate at least one run against the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate.
Jack López stayed put at third, though, all while Samad Taylor made a break from second. Instead of risking a wild throw, Hiura fielded the ball cleanly and trotted across the diamond to tag out Taylor.
The end result was a fielder's choice that was scored as a rare 3-unassisted putout at third base.
López scored on a groundout to second the very next at-bat, partially diminishing the impact of Hiura's head's up play. Still, the Isotopes preserved the tie for the time being.
A sacrifice fly in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth gave Albuquerque the win in walk-off fashion, so every run – and out – wound up making a difference.
Hiura finished the contest 1-for-2 with two walks.
The 28-year-old infielder joined the Rockies on a minor league deal this past offseason. He split last season between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers, coming off the back of seven years in the Milwaukee Brewers' system.
Milwaukee took Hiura in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and he proceeded to post a 1.5 WAR in 284 big league games between 2019 and 2022. He got a brief taste of MLB action with the Angels in 2024, but hasn't been on an active major league roster since last July.
It will take more than one defensive highlight to convince the Rockies to promote Hiura, who is batting .200 with a .658 OPS in Triple-A this season. But the veteran is doing his best to stay afloat, demonstrating his abilities at both first and second base in case Colorado ever needs reinforcements.
Related MiLB Stories
- PALMQUIST IN LINE FOR DEBUT: Carson Palmquist was scratched from his Triple-A start on Thursday, setting the stage for the No. 9 prospect in the Colorado Rockies' farm system to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. CLICK HERE
- TWINS CALLING UP MATTHEWS: Zebby Matthews, who has been dealing with Triple-A St. Paul to open the 2025 season, is projected to join the Minnesota Twins' rotation for Sunday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. CLICK HERE
- RUSHING GETS THE CALL: Catcher Dalton Rushing, who is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in baseball, joined the Los Angeles Dodgers' big league roster for the first time. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.