New York Mets Agree to Underslot Deal with Very Intriguing First-Round Pick
After taking him with the No. 38 pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night, the New York Mets have agreed to contract terms with intriguing prospect Mitch Voit.
Jim Callis of MLB.com had the details on social media:
Supplemental 1st-rder Mitch Voit signs w/ for $1.75 million (slot 38 value = $2,569,400). @Umichbaseball 2B, some parallels to former Wolverines two-way star Jake Cronenworth. One of best hitters in college class, 15-20 HR potential, low-90s on the mound.
So, the Mets got a good deal financially, as the savings on Voit can allow them distribute more money to other prospects in the draft, specifically high school prospects that need financial incentive to not go play college baseball.
Voit hit .346 with 14 home runs for the Wolverines, also posting 60 RBIs.
Given that he's played three seasons of college baseball, he may not need much seasoning in the minor leagues, and he could be an option for the Mets by the 2027 or 2028 season, which would be beneficial as players like Jeff McNeil move out of the organization.
The Mets enter the second half of the season in first place in the National League East, just 0.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies. New York advanced to the National League Championship Series in 2024 and they are hoping for an even deeper run this season.
With Juan Soto in the fold, they are hoping he can provide the extra boost, the pitching injuries to Griffin Canning, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas have hampered them thus far.
