Philadelphia Phillies Sign 1st Round Pick Coming Off Historic College World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-handed pitcher Gage Wood to a below slot deal, MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis reported Tuesday afternoon.
Wood was the Phillies' first round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft last week, coming off the board at No. 26 overall. The 21-year-old Arkansas product earned a $3 million signing bonus, nearly half a million less than his $3.4922 million slot value.
Back on June 16, Wood tossed the third no-hitter in Men's College World Series history – and the first in 65 years. MLB Pipeline had him ranked as the No. 8 pitcher and No. 23 overall prospect in this year's draft class.
In 10 starts with the Razorbacks this year, Wood went 4-1 with a 3.82 ERA, 0.903 WHIP and 16.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Wood was the gem of the Phillies' draft class, which featured 12 other college pitchers. He is the first to sign with the organization.
