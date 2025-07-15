Rays High on Local High-Level Prospect Dean Moss, Selected With No. 67 Pick in Draft
The Tampa Bay Rays front office is thrilled with the 67th pick in the draft.
And officials didn't have to venture far to scout him, selecting outfielder Dean Moss out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Scouts praise Moss for his hitting capabilities, highlighting his bat speed and ability to find the barrel. He has yet to develop his full power stroke, but he can drive the ball and has raw power to tap into, according to scouts.
"Very accomplished amateur player throughout the high school showcase circuit and travel ball," Rays scout Chuck Ricci said. "IMG is obviously a top-notch program, and he really showed bat-to-ball but also some emerging power this spring."
"We got a chance to be around him, we worked him out, he came to our pre-draft as well. Really feel like with all of his experience traveling around the country playing at a high level, more than ready to start his career," Ricci added. "He's been on our radar for quite some time."
Moss, 19, was the second outfielder selected by the Rays after Arizona's Brendan Summerhill. The 56th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, Moss, an LSU commit, grew up in California before moving across the nation to attend one of the premier institutions for athletes in eighth grade.
As a defender, the Rays are getting a player with good instincts in Moss, as he has illustrated the ability to make good reads and jumps while running good routes. However, scouts believe being an average runner with a lack of speed might relegate him to one of the corner positions.
