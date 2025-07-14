The Next Generation: Former MLB Star's Son Drafted By Toronto Blue Jays
Another son of a former All-Star was taken off the draft board Monday.
A day after the Colorado Rockies made high school shortstop Ethan Holliday – the son of ex-major leaguer Matt Holliday – the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected the son of one of the elder Holliday’s contemporaries, Sean Casey.
The Blue Jays selected Jake Casey, an outfielder at Kent State, in the 15th round.
The younger Casey had a stellar senior season with the Golden Flashes. In 56 games, he hit .356 (74-for-208), with 74 runs, 20 doubles, four triples, 17 homers and 55 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .500, also getting on base via 37 walks and 23 hit by pitches.
He added 20 stolen bases.
Casey was one of the catalysts of a Kent State squad that ranked fourth nationally in runs per game, averaging 9.0. The team hit a program-record 29 triples and scored 531 runs, second in program history. The Golden Flashes finished 38-18.
Casey was a First-Team All-MAC selection and named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-East Region First Team.
Sean Casey, now 51, was a second-round pick by Cleveland in the second round of the 1995 MLB Draft after playing at the University of Richmond.
A three-time All-Star, Casey played 11-plus seasons, appearing in 1,405 games for Cleveland, the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates between 1997 and 2008.
If Jake Casey can hit as well as his father did, he’ll have a great chance to stick with the Blue Jays. A first baseman, Sean Casey had a career average of .302, adding 130 home runs and 735 RBIs.
