What Do the Tampa Bay Rays Get With Brendan Summerhill and Cooper Flemming?
The Tampa Bay Rays decided to add to their outfield prospects and make another addition to their shortstop group by selecting Brendan Summerhill and Cooper Flemming, with each bringing a unique skillset to the table.
The Tampa Bay Rays entered the 2025 MLB Draft with a deep pool of picks, allowing them to keep an open mind. So far, the organization is doing just that.
After selecting high school shortstop Daniel Pierce with the No. 14 overall pick, the Rays decided to go with Arizona outfielder Brendan Summerhill with the 42nd pick and high school shortstop Cooper Flemming with the 53rd pick. The question now lies in what these two prospects bring to the organization.
- No. 42, Brendan Summerhill, Arizona, OF: Summerhill, 21, is the 16th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. As a strong and athletic left-handed hitter, scouts consider Summerhill to be one of the best players in the Four Corners region. Impressive plate discipline helps him draw walks while he continues to tap into the raw power his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame provides. Summerhill is a balanced player with good enough attributes to be a high-level contributor on both sides of the ball, especially in the outfield, where he can play all three positions comfortably.
- No. 53, Cooper Flemming, Aliso Niguel (Calif.) High School, SS: After selecting Pierce, the Rays decided to go with another shortstop in Flemming. The 18-year-old Vanderbilt commit is listed as the No. 82 prospect by MLB Pipeline. At 6-foot-3 with a thin frame, Flemming can lean into his power if he gains muscle. He's not a flashy hitter, but his straightforward approach and reliance on mechanics keep him consistent. Scouts believe Flemming has enough arm to stick at shortstop for now, but a position change to third base might be in his future.
