San Francisco Giants Extend No. 1 Prospect an Invitation to Spring Training
The San Francisco Giants have invited top prospect Bryce Eldridge to spring training, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
He is one of 20 players to receive the invitation to camp, which begins next week.
Eldridge, a 20-year-old first baseman, was drafted No. 16 overall in the 2023 draft. He played his high school ball in Virginia. He is the No. 1 prospect in the Giants organization and the No. 24 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Eldridge flew through the minor league system last season, playing at Low-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. In 116 total games, he hit .291 with a .374 on-base percentage. He had 23 total home runs and 92 RBI.
He figures to start the year at Triple-A, but he could have a chance to make a big-league impact before the end of the year. Lamonte Wade and Wilmer Flores appear to be first base options for the Giants at this time.
The following comes from a portion of Eldridge's prospect profile, from MLB.com:
Despite his youth, Eldridge produced better exit velocities than most Minor Leaguers last season. He has an exceptionally quick left-handed swing and plenty of strength and leverage in his 6-foot-7 frame, earning top-of-the-scale grades for his raw power from many evaluators. He chased fastballs out of the zone and had contact issues against non-fastballs in Double-A and Triple-A, but fatigue may have been an issue, and he has plenty of time to make adjustments. He should hit for a decent average and draw his share of walks while challenging for home run titles in the Majors.
