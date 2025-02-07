Minor League Baseball

San Francisco Giants Extend No. 1 Prospect an Invitation to Spring Training

Bryce Eldridge, the No. 24 prospect in baseball (per MLB Pipeline), has received an invitation to big-league spring training, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Brady Farkas

San Francisco Giants general manager Pete Putila, first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge, and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi pose for a photo before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in 2023.
San Francisco Giants general manager Pete Putila, first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge, and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi pose for a photo before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in 2023. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants have invited top prospect Bryce Eldridge to spring training, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

He is one of 20 players to receive the invitation to camp, which begins next week.

Eldridge, a 20-year-old first baseman, was drafted No. 16 overall in the 2023 draft. He played his high school ball in Virginia. He is the No. 1 prospect in the Giants organization and the No. 24 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Eldridge flew through the minor league system last season, playing at Low-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. In 116 total games, he hit .291 with a .374 on-base percentage. He had 23 total home runs and 92 RBI.

He figures to start the year at Triple-A, but he could have a chance to make a big-league impact before the end of the year. Lamonte Wade and Wilmer Flores appear to be first base options for the Giants at this time.

The following comes from a portion of Eldridge's prospect profile, from MLB.com:

Despite his youth, Eldridge produced better exit velocities than most Minor Leaguers last season. He has an exceptionally quick left-handed swing and plenty of strength and leverage in his 6-foot-7 frame, earning top-of-the-scale grades for his raw power from many evaluators. He chased fastballs out of the zone and had contact issues against non-fastballs in Double-A and Triple-A, but fatigue may have been an issue, and he has plenty of time to make adjustments. He should hit for a decent average and draw his share of walks while challenging for home run titles in the Majors.

Related MiLB Stories

GOODEST BOY: It appears that the Lake Elsinor Storm have a new bat dog for the 2025 season! Meet Omaha! CLICK HERE:

HISTORY IN TACOMA: Meet Rylee Pay, the first full-time female play-by-play broadcaster in Triple-A. CLICK HERE:

KUHL TO ATL: Chad Kuhl, who has appeared in games for the White Sox, Nationals and Rockies, is joining the Braves organization. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/MLB DRAFT