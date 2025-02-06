Former Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies Pitcher Inks MiLB Deal with NL Contender
Former Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox pitcher Chad Kuhl agreed to a minor league deal on Wednesday with the Atlanta Braves, per a report from Just BB media.
The 32-year-old Delaware native is an eight-year veteran of the major leagues, having pitched for those two franchises, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals.
Lifetime, he's 31-47 with a 4.98 ERA. He's made 117 starts in his career, but appeared in 30 games out of the bullpen last year for Chicago, pitching to a 5.06 ERA in total. If he can make the Braves roster, it's likely to be as a swing option in the bullpen.
Atlanta figures to have five starters already with Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Reynaldo Lopez, Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes. Spencer Strider is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and should be back by May, according to reports.
Kuhl won a career-high eight games for the Pirates back in 2017.
The Braves are coming off a season in which they finished second in the National League East, advancing to the wild card round of the playoffs. They were eliminated by the San Diego Padres, but now that they are mostly healthy, they appear to one of the threats to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.
Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. all missed significant time last year. Acuna Jr. should be back by June from a torn left ACL.
As for the White Sox, they finished with the record in modern baseball history in 2024 at 41-121.
Teams report to spring training next week.
