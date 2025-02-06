Get to Know Rylee Pay, the Historic New Broadcaster For Seattle Mariners Triple-A Affiliate
Recently, the Tacoma Rainiers hired Rylee Pay as their new play-by-play broadcaster. She takes over for longtime broadcaster Mike Curto, who retired after the 2024 season.
The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and Pay is now the first full-time female play-by-play broadcaster in Triple-A.
The Rainiers recently put a video out on social media introducing Pay, which you can watch below. She cited her excitement about coming to Tacoma, the area, and why she loves broadcasting. She described her journey in broadcasting from being a college student at UNLV to the Cape Cod League, to the Portland Sea Dogs, who are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
Mariners and Rainiers fans alike will have a chance to hear Pay this March, as the Triple-A season begins on March 28.
Before that though, the M's have to get through spring training, which begins in Peoria, Ariz. next week. The Mariners are coming off a season in which they finished 85-77, good enough for second in the American League West. They missed the playoffs by just one game.
Pay should get the opportunity to call games for several of the M's top prospects throughout the season. Second baseman Cole Young is predicted to begin the year at Tacoma and catcher Harry Ford likely will as well. Top pitching prospect Logan Evans is likely to get significant run with the Rainiers and former top prospect Emerson Hancock could land there at the beginning of the season again as well.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEXT-LEVEL BS: Earlier this week, Jerry Dipoto made an assertion about the M's offense that insider Luke Arkins isn't buying. CLICK HERE:
NO-TRADE CLAUSE: Jorge Polanco was given a surprising wrinkle in his newest contract with the M's. CLICK HERE:
GOODBYE, DIAZ: Jhonathan Diaz, a valuable member of the 2024 Mariners, has been designated for assignment. CLICK HERE: