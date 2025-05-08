Seattle Mariners Predicted to Take Oregon State Shortstop in The Athletic's Mock Draft
The Seattle Mariners are all but guaranteed to add a blue-chip prospect to their already-stacked farm system when the 2025 MLB Draft arrives on July 13 in Atlanta.
The Mariners have the No. 3 overall pick. There's a high number of elite prospects in the 2025, giving Seattle several different routes it can pursue. Almost every mock draft that's released from top publications has the Mariners drafting a different player. A recent mock from MLB.com had Seattle taking LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson.
The Athletic's Keith Law released his own mock draft on Thursday, and he predicted the Mariners to pick Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette.
Here's what Law said on Seattle potentially selecting Arquette:
I think the Mariners’ focus is on the big four of Arquette, Arnold, Doyle and Holliday, and they may be less inclined to take Holliday than the others because they’re trying to win now. I’ve heard they want a pitcher, I’ve heard Arquette doesn’t get past them, and clearly both of those things can’t really be true at the same time, right?
Most of the Mariners' first-round draft picks in the last several years have been high school prospects that needed years to develop physically as well as mechanically. Arquette likely wouldn't need to spend a significant amount of time in the minor leagues before making an impact in the big leagues.
Arquette, listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 lbs., went into this season perceived as one of the best college defenders in the middle infield with solid bat-to-ball skills. He also has shown off a potentially above-average power tool.
Arquette, who played his freshman and sophomore years at Washington before transferring to Oregon State prior to this season, has hit 11 doubles, a triple, a career-high 16 homers and a career-high 56 RBIs in 46 games in 2025. He's slashed .350/.475/.695 with a 1.170 OPS.
Seattle has several top 100 middle infield prospects such as Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Michael Arroyo and Felnin Celesten. But Arquette would be the most pro-ready of the prospects if he were to be drafted aside from Young, who's with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this season.
