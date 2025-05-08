Updated Standings on Seattle Mariners Prospects in Baseball America's Latest Top 100
The Seattle Mariners farm system has been well-represented in top 100 rankings from various publications. Most of the minor leaguers included on those lists are well-established from previous seasons, and some made their top 100 debuts this year.
Seattle had a major league-leading eight prospects on the latest top 100 list from Baseball America. Here's where the Mariners' prospects rank in the publication's latest rankings:
No. 17 — Colt Emerson, shortstop
No. 53 — Cole Young, shortstop
No. 57 — Jonny Farmelo, outfield
No. 59 — Lazaro Montes, outfield
No. 71 — Michael Arroyo, second base
No. 83 — Ryan Sloan, right-handed pitcher
No. 84 — Felnin Celesten, shortstop
No. 92 — Jurrangelo Cijntje, switch-pitcher
Seattle's eight prospects are two more than the teams with the second-most. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox are all tied for second with six prospects in Baseball America's top 100.
Cijntje and Sloan were Seattle's first and second round selections, respectively, in the 2024 MLB Draft. Cijntje is with the High-A Everett AquaSox and Sloan is with the Low-A Modesto Nuts this season. Emerson, Farmelo, Montes and Arroyo also are on the Everett roster. Celesten is playing for Modesto.
Young is the Mariners' lone top 100 prospect in Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers.
Montes, Arroyo and Celesten are all international signings. Montes and Arroyo were a part of the 2022 international class and Celesten was the No. 2 international prospect in the 2023 international class, according to MLB Pipeline.
Emerson, Young and Farmelo are all first-round picks in addition to Cijntje. Sloan is the only top 100 Seattle prospect that isn't either a first-round selection or international signing.
