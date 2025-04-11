Seattle Mariners' Switch-Pitcher Enters Baseball America Top 100 Prospect Rankings
The Seattle Mariners have added another prospect to the Baseball America Top 100 list, giving them nine in total.
With Jacob Wilson (Athletics) graduating off the list, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is now on the list. He joins Colt Emerson (15), Cole Young (53), Jonny Farmelo (66), Michael Arroyo (74), Ryan Sloan (84), Felnin Celesten (85), and Harry Ford (92) Lazaro Montes (94). Cijntje is at No. 100.
Cijntje, 21, was drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft out of Mississippi State. After not playing at all after getting drafted last season, he's made two appearances at High-A Everett so far this year. He's pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering three earned runs and two hits. He's walked five and struck out eight. He's pitched predominately with his right hand but made a relief appearance with his left hand the other day.
Cijntje is the first legitimate switch-pitching prospect in years and it will be fascinating to see how the Mariners deploy his talents moving forward. He's seen as a better right-handed pitcher than left-handed, with a fastball that tops the upper-90s from the right side. However, if he can be an additional option from the left side, especially as a reliever, that could be very appetizing to the Mariners moving forward.
The AquaSox just started their season on April 4 and Cijntje figures to stay there most, or all, of the season. However, if he excels, he could find himself at Double-A Arkansas by the end of the season.
The Mariners are back in action on Friday against the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT.
