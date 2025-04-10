Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Serves as Photographer at The Masters
Seattle Mariners icon and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is serving as a credentialed photographer at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia this week. According to the PGA Tour, this is the first time that Griffey has done that.
Since retiring from baseball, Griffey has gotten into photography in a big way, serving as a photographer at the World Series and NFL games. He also took pictures at the Tokyo Series last month between the Cubs and Dodgers. Randy Johnson, Griffey's former teammate with the Mariners, is also a photography enthusiast.
Griffey was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. He is a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and also earned 13 All-Star appearances along with 10 Gold Gloves and seven Silver Sluggers.
He is arguably the greatest player in Mariners history and is one of three M's in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Edgar Martinez is one and Ichiro Suzuki will become the third later this summer.
The Masters will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the awarding of the Green Jacket. Scottie Scheffler is the reigning champion while Rory McIlroy is among the crowd favorites.
As for baseball, the Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will take his 0-2 record up against former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.
