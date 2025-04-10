Former San Francisco Giants' 1B Deletes His Apology to Victor Robles, Seattle Mariners on "X"
THURSDAY, April 10: On Tuesday, Snow posted an apology to Robles and the Mariners for his post on social media. However, he's deleted the post and made no mention as to why. SFGate was able to post some of the text of his apology before it was deleted:
“I completely apologize to Victor Robles and the Mariners for The tweet I sent on Sunday,” Snow wrote. “I did not see the play, didn’t know he was injured, just saw the replay of him on the ground, rolling the ball back to the infield, in a close game.”
Snow has apparently been doing some work for KNBR Radio but did not appear on the air on Tuesday.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The Seattle Mariners lost 5-4 against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park, but they have likely lost much more than the game.
Outfielder Victor Robles left the game in the bottom of the ninth inning after making an incredible catch up against the netting in the right field corner. While there's nothing official as of this posting, Robles is expected to be placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury. It could potentially be serious and could cause him to miss a significant period of time. He left the game on the cart.
You can see the play HERE:
The injury delay paused the game for several minutes before WIlmer Flores ended up winning it with a walk-off single to right field. After the game was over, former Giants first baseman JT Snow took to his keyboard, delivering a classless post on "X."
Essentially, Snow accused Robles of faking the injury to cause a delay and get the Giants out of their rhythm, offering no support for a player who was very clearly injured.
***It should be noted: Snow received significant backlash on social media, also re-posting some of the vulgar comments that people had for him. He eventually deleted his original post, but left up some of the vulgar comments back to him before deleting them as well. There are screenshots of some of his original interactions on "X," but we elected to crop them out because they were inappropriate.***
Snow was a 16-year veteran of the California Angels, Giants, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He was a six-time Gold Glover and a .268 career hitter.
The Mariners will open up a new series with the Houston Astros on Monday night.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps the team's win vs. the Astros on Monday, the updates on Victor Robles and George Kirby, and the main issue plaguing the roster right now. Also, former Giants' first baseman JT Snow had a classless post about Robles's injury on social media. Furthermore, TJ and Lyle from the "Marine Layer" podcast stop by to talk about their growing presence in the M's digital space and much more. CLICK HERE:
BLISS GOES VIRAL: Playing with a bicep tear on Tuesday, Ryan Bliss made an incredible play at second base for the Mariners in extra innings. WATCH it HERE:
THE FANS ARE ANTSY: After Tuesday's devastating extra-innings loss, M's fans expressed their frustration on social media. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.