Toronto Blue Jays 19-Year-Old Star Prospect Hits Massive Home Run For High-A Vancouver
Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Arjun Nimmala hit a massive home run on Sunday for High-A Vancouver, marking his first of the young minor league season.
You can see that the blast lands on the soccer field behind the baseball complex that the Tri-City Dust Devils play in. The Dust Devils are the affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
Nimmala is ranked as the No. 84 prospect in baseball right now, per MLB Pipeline. He is also the No. 1 prospect in the organization. He's only 19 years old and is projected to make his major league debut in 2028. He hit .232 last season in 240 minor league at-bats. He had 17 homers and 47 RBI while also stealing nine bases. He was the No. 20 pick in the draft back in 2023.
Nimmala’s 17 homers total led all players aged 18 or younger in 2024, and his FSL exit velocity data was solid for the level regardless of age, underlining that he could get to plus power at maturity. Blue Jays coaches noted that he wasn’t always putting himself in the best posture to make the most of that strength in the season’s first half and worked to correct it, leading to much better numbers on pitches inside the zone after his in-season break. Nimmala can still be vulnerable to soft stuff as he grows more accustomed to pro pitching.
The Blue Jays are not known to have a great farm system, but Nimmala continuing to develop would be a huge win for the player development group. It would also help bring in a talent influx that is much needed as the Jays get older and more expensive at the big-league level.
