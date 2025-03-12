New York Mets Get a Look at a Potentially Amazin' Member of the Starting Rotation
Nolan McLean is showing Mets fans why MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 5 prospect in the New York farm system.
Drafted as a potentially two-way player – he played the field and pitched at Oklahoma State – McLean now is focused on the pitching. And the Mets like what they’ve seen on the fields in Port St. Lucie, Fla., this spring from their third-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
On Tuesday, he threw three scoreless innings in a minor league game, wowing those who watched. It’s just what Mets fans were hoping for from Baseball America’s No. 99-ranked prospect.
Last season, in 25 starts at two minor league stops, he was 4-10 with a 3.78 ERA. He was 2-2 (2.57 ERA) at High-A Brooklyn and 2-8 (4.74) at Double-A Binghamton. He threw 109.2 innings, striking out 116 and posting a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Still, MLB Pipeline had this to say about the 23-year-old right hander:
“Now with his focus fully on the mound, McLean could be cleared for major takeoff in his second full season. He held his velocity well in Year 1, averaging 94-96 mph while topping out at 98, much as he did in college. There is some flat approach out of his low release. The real monster is his 84-87 mph sweeping slider – a pitch with elite spin above 3,000 rpm and horizontal movement upwards of 20 inches. McLean could use the pitch well running away from righties or backfooting it to lefties. His low-90s cutter bridged the gap between the two offerings, and he also mixed in an upper-80s changeup and an occasional upper-70s curveball for a more complete arsenal.
“McLean’s walk rates were a touch high in 2024 but were consistent level-to-level. Mets officials point out that he’s an ultimate competitor on the bump who tries to blow by hitters as much as he can. Settling into more of a routine will only help his case as a starter and one who could be in Queens soon.”
He’s the team's No. 2 pitching prospect behind right-hander Brandon Sproat – New York's top overall prospect. The Mets will be keeping a close eye on McLean, especially if injuries keep left-hander Sean Manaea (strained right oblique) and right-hander Frankie Montas (lat strain) out longer than expected. Neither will be with the team on Opening Day, with Manaea missing perhaps the first month and Montas the first two months or longer.
