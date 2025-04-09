New York Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Praises Career MiLB Catcher, Calls His Skills 'Elite'
It was just this past offseason, after the minor league season ended, that Hayden Senger was working at a Whole Foods.
Now, he is in the starting lineup as the catcher of the New York Mets in their series finale against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon.
In the early going of the season, Senger is a rags-to-riches story.
Taken by the Mets in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB Draft – the draft is only 20 rounds now – Senger, spent six seasons in the minor leagues trying to fulfill his dream of making the big leagues. But with starting catcher Francisco Alvarez on the injured list following surgery to repair a broken left hamate bone, Senger made the Opening Day roster.
And his play could be making it difficult for manager Carlos Mendoza and the Mets brass to send the 28-year-old back to Triple-A Syracuse with Alvarez nearing his return.
Known more for his defensive than offensive skills, Senger was a career .235 hitter in the minors with 23 homers and 154 RBIs in 402 games. But in eight games with the Mets, he’s held his own at the plate, going 4-for-15 (.267), and drawn praise from Mendoza.
“He’s been really impressive, man. We knew the defense was always going to be there but the way he's handling the pitching staff, leading those guys, calling really good games, making adjustments,” Mendoza said in his pregame meeting with reporters on Wednesday at Citi Field.
“His preparation -- you know, meetings pregame with the starters or the pre-series with the relievers and the pitching coaches – we seen how elite he is receiving, the blocking and his ability to shut down a running game.
“And then offensively, he's giving us some really good at bats. We seen it yesterday. Got us going on with a single, got a bunt down, walks, so got a runner over to second base with nobody out and he was able to go the other way and move the guy over. He’s playing really, really well. So proud of him. Worked really hard to get to this level, and here he is, getting an opportunity and taking advantage of it.”
The other catcher on the Mets roster is veteran Luis Torrens, who turns 29 next month. He’s hitting .300 (6-for-20) in eight games with one home run and two RBIs.
