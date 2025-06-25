New York Mets Promote Pitching Prospect: From Independent Ball to the Major Leagues
On second thought, right-hander Jonathan Pintaro won't pitch at Triple-A Syracuse after all this week.
Instead, the No. 22 prospect in the Mets system, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, is headed to the roster of the New York Mets.
That's according to Will Sammon of The Athletic, who reported the Mets are set to promote the pitcher who was signed from the independent leagues just over a year ago. Pintaro's first appearance will mark his major league debut.
The Mets had planned to send Pintaro to Syracuse this week from Double-A Binghamton, where he has thrown 42.1 innings, struck out 57, and tallied an 0-2 mark and 3.40 ERA.
Pintaro, 27, has taken a long and unconventional route to the major leagues.
He spent five seasons at Shorter College, a Division II school in Rome, Ga., and two summers in the MLB Draft League. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Pintaro then signed with Glacier of the independent Pioneer League.
The Mets signed Pintaro from Glacier on June 4, 2024, which began an odyssey that took him from High-A Brooklyn to Binghamton to Syracuse and time in the Arizona Fall League. Between the three minor league stops in 2024, he posted a 3-6 record with a 2.68 ERA in 17 games (15 starts). Over 74 innings, he struck out 75 batters and allowed 29 runs (22 earned).
Here's what MLB Pipeline says about Pintaro:
"His 89-92 mph cutter has been his bread-and-butter offering going back to college as a sharp pitch he can run in on lefties and away from righties. He has a pair of fastballs in his four-seamer and sinker around 93-95 mph, and he relied on the latter (a relatively newer pitch) more in his time at Triple-A. A mid-80s changeup gets a healthy amount of whiffs, and an 82-85 mph sweeper gives him a longer gloveside option."
The Mets are hosting the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series. Losers of the first two, the Mets are 1-10 over their past 11 games. Entering play on June 13, the Mets had a 4.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. Now, they are 1.5 games back
Over those past 11 games, the Mets' pitching staff has allowed the opponent to score at least seven runs in seven games.
The New York bullpen clearly is taxed, and Pintaro's fresh arm could provide some relief.
