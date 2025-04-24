New York Yankees' Prospect Sent Back to Triple-A Without Playing in Major League Game
The New York Yankees reinstated Trent Grisham from the paternity list on Thursday, hours after they sent infielder Jorbit Vivas back to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
That means the wait continues for Vivas to make his Major League Baseball debut. He has 595 minor league games to his credit and two call-ups but no major league action.
Some Yankees fans were not happy with Vivas’ lack of opportunity in the Yankees’ completed series against the Cleveland Guardians, given the sub-.200 batting averages of second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (.165) and shortstop Anthony Volpe (.198).
“Should have given him a start at SS. Couldn't have been any worse than Volpe,” one fan posted to X.
“BBOOOOOOO Boone for not giving the guy a game or AB," another fan wrote about manager Aaron Boone.
Vivas, 24, is ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system by MLB Pipeline.
The Yankees acquired him on Dec. 11, 2023, from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 20 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, Vivas has scored 12 times and has two homers and 14 RBIs with a batting line of .343/.432/.493/.925.
The Dodgers signed him in 2017 as a 16-year-old prospect from Venezuela. He’s got a career batting average of .273 with 122 doubles, 20 triples, 50 home runs and 323 RBIs. He also has stolen 86 bases.
In a brief call up to the Yankees last season, Vivas did not get into the game.
He struggled in 2024 at the Triple-A level, hitting just .225 after being hit in the face by a pitch during spring training, resulting in a broken orbital bone around his left eye.
The Yankees begin a three-game home series on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The RailRiders are in the middle of a six-game home series against the Triple-A Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox affiliate) that concludes Sunday.
