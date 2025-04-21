Triple-A Affiliates of Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox Slug Their Way into Record Books
Are there any baseballs left in Charlotte, N.C.? After the Sunday slugfest between the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and Charlotte Knights, additional baseballs have got to be on rush order.
Visiting Nashville (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) won the game 14-11 over Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) in a game that featured 13 home runs. Nashville hit seven of them, setting a franchise record. Five Sounds players homered, with Andruw Monasterio and Jorge Alfaro each hitting two.
The previous franchise record was six, reached three times: May 28, 2021, at Columbus; Aug. 10, 2019, at Sacramento; and July 30, 1999, at Memphis.
The combined total of the 13 between the teams tied for the most homers in a major league or minor league game since 2019.
The Sounds jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first inning on three homers, and the score was 12-1 in the third inning. All 12 runs scored on the long ball.
But the Knights fought back with their own home run barrage.
The Knights scored three in the fourth inning on back-to-back-to-back homers by Kyle Teel, Colson Montgomery and Tristan Gray. Teel is ranked as the No. 29 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, with Montgomery No. 36.
Also homering for the Knights were Brandon Drury, Greg Jones and Dominic Fletcher.
Sounds’ long balls also came from Anthony Seigler, Ernesto Martinez Jr. and Daz Cameron.
It was back-to-back games with home runs for Cameron, who hit a grand slam in Nashville's 10-4 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.
In a combined 43 games in the 2025 season, the Brewers and White Sox have totaled 38 home runs – 22 for Milwaukee, 16 for Chicago. Their Triple-A teams hit one-third of that total in one game.
