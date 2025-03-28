5 White Sox Top 10 Prospects Make Triple-A Charlotte Knights Opening Day Roster
There's hope for the future in Chicago as the White Sox farm system was ranked No. 6 by MLB.com going into the 2025 season.
It may not be long before White Sox fans see some of these top prospects make their MLB debuts. Five of the White Sox top 10 prospects made the Triple-A Charlotte Knights Opening Day roster. That includes catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero, infielders Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth and pitcher Jairo Iriarte.
Charlotte begins the 2025 season Friday at 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. The Knights host the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
The White Sox acquired two of these prospects – Teel and Meidroth – as part of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox in December. Teel is the White Sox No. 2 prospect, and he's ranked No. 3 among catching prospects and No. 32 overall. The 23-year old had a .316 batting average and 1.119 OPS with two home runs and six RBI in 19 spring training at-bats. Teel was the No. 14 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Meidroth, a 5-foot-10 infielder, is the White Sox No. 8 prospect. In 41 spring training at-bats, he had a .141 batting average and a .471 OPS while striking out 10 times, walking nine times and driving in two runs. The 23-year old was a fourth-round pick by the Red Sox in 2022, and he posted a .293 batting average and an .838 OPS in 558 plate appearances with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox during the 2024 season.
Montgomery has been in the White Sox organization since 2021, when he was the No. 21 overall pick in the first round out of Southridge High School in Indiana. He's the organization's No. 4 prospect and ranked No. 39 in the MLB top 100. He made just nine plate appearances in spring training due to back spasms. During the 2024 season, he finished with18 home runs, 63 RBI, a .214 batting average and a .710 OPS in 572 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte.
The White Sox acquired Quero in a 2023 trade with the Angels, when they sent pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to Los Angeles. Quero is the White Sox No. 6 prospect and No. 65 in MLB. He had a .250 batting average in 16 spring training at-bats. Quero split time with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and Triple-A Charlotte Knights during the 2024 season, and he hit 16 home runs with a .280 batting average and an .829 OPS across 402 plate appearances.
Iriarte was part of the White Sox trade with the San Diego Padres in 2024, when they sent ace Dylan Cease out west. Iriarte, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, is the White Sox No. 9 prospect. During spring training, the 23-year-old allowed three earned runs in 4.1 innings while striking out three batters and walking five.
