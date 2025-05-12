A Hall of Fame Comes Calling for Kansas City Royals Star Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Bobby Witt Jr. just might play his way into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. N.Y. – years from now.
The Northwest Arkansas Naturals of the Texas League got a jump on the group up north.
This weekend, the Naturals inducted Witt, the star shortstop of the Kansas City Royals, into their Hall of Fame. He played for the Naturals in their 2021 championship season and was selected by the team’s Hall of Fame Voting Committee for the honor.
Witt is just the 10th person to be inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame. He joins Clint Robinson (Class of 2013), Brian Poldberg (2014), Mike Moustakas (2015), Eric Hosmer (2016), Salvador Perez (2018), Kila Ka’aihue (2019), Whit Merrifield (2022), Wil Myers (2023), and Danny Duffy (2024).
Witt appeared in 61 games for the Travelers in 2021. He hit .295 (72-for-244) with 11 doubles, 16 homers and 51 RBIs before his promotion to Triple-A Omaha.
The following season, he was a full-time major leaguer, now in his fourth season with the Royals.
In 2024, he was second in the American League Most Valuable Player voting after winning his first batting title with a .332 average. He hit 45 doubles, 11 triples and 32 home runs, driving in 109 batters. To top it off, he added 31 stolen bases, represented the Royals on the AL All-Star team and won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards.
The Royals have seen the payoff since selecting Witt with the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school in Colleyville, Texas. Ahead of the 2022 season, he was listed by MLB Pipeline and Baseball Prospectus as the No. 1 overall prospect in the game, with Baseball America ranking him No. 3 overall.
