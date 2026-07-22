A's Hot-Hitting Prospect Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Sidelined Following Surgery

Athletics infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has likely experienced a whirlwind of emotions over the last 24 hours.

Kuroda-Grauer, the A's No. 8 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, hit his first home run in the majors on Monday but was later forced to exit the game. In the second inning of the A's 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 23-year-old crushed a first-pitch fastball 416 feet to left-center field for a solo shot that came off the bat at 102.9 mph. In the fifth inning, though, the 2024 third-round draft pick fouled a ball into his groin area. He finished the at-bat by hitting a single, but he then left the game in the sixth inning.

And now, the A's announced on Tuesday that Kuroda-Grauer has been placed on the 10-day injured list after undergoing "surgery for a ruptured testicle." While it's unclear right now how long he'll be sidelined, this injury comes at an unfortunate time for a young infielder who was scorching hot at the plate to begin his big league career.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has shown he can hit at every level

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) bats during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Kuroda-Grauer has been producing strong offensive results wherever he's played so far in 2026. The 23-year-old began the season at Double-A, where he hit .285 in 33 games. The Rutgers product then got promoted to Triple-A in May, and he posted a .352 batting average in 42 games.

That set the stage for Kuroda-Grauer to be called up for his MLB debut at the end of June. And before his recent injury, the A's prospect had a .417 batting average (25-for-60) and a 1.018 OPS with one homer, four RBIs, and seven doubles through his first 16 big league games.

Defensively, Kuroda-Grauer mostly played third base for the A's but also made a couple of appearances at second base and shortstop. After placing the young infielder on the injured list, the A's called up Max Muncy from Triple-A, who could earn a lot of the playing time at third base for the foreseeable future. But the A's will undoubtedly find it difficult to replace the offensive production they've received from Kuroda-Grauer at the start of his MLB career.